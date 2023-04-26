Wanted: Seagull scaring superheroes to protect zoo

A zoo in England is on the hunt for some avian enthusiasts to scare off pesky seagulls.

In a recent job ad, Blackpool Zoo seeks candidates to join the team as “seagull deterrents,” tasked with shooing away seagulls that have been stealing food from visitors and animal enclosures, according to BBC News.

The ideal candidates will be outgoing, comfortable wearing a bird costume, and have a love for all animals — except for seagulls, of course. The ad explains that while they appreciate their feathered friends, the seagulls have become a bit of a nuisance and need to be kept away from visitor dining areas.

If you’re not afraid to flap your wings and ruffle some feathers, then this could be the job for you. So, if you’re ready to spread your wings and take on the challenge of scaring off seagulls, contact the zoo today!