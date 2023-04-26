NBA Playoffs Tuesday

Booker scores 47, leads Suns past Clippers to win series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth. Los Angeles had multiple chances to tie in the final three minutes, but could never convert. Durant made a layup to push Phoenix’s lead to 134-130 and then made two free throws to put the Suns up six with 31.3 seconds left. The Suns play the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Game 1 is on Saturday in Denver.

Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson’s concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star. The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6. It means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night. Live Nation says the casualty will be Jackson’s concert, which will be postponed until Friday.