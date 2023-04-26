Fifth-grader takes a shot at principal position

Move over, grown-ups, there’s a new principal in town! A fifth-grader has thrown their hat in the ring for the position of principal at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Great Falls, Montana.

NonStopLocal.com reports that after a funny, spunky, go-getter named Ruth Rossmiller caught wind that her current principal Brian Miller was leaving, she — and her mother — took the time to fill out the 10-page application complete with a cover letter. And guess what? She scored an interview.

“You have a fifth grader sitting in front of a bunch of superintendents and other adults who are masters at their profession, and she’s holding her own,” said Miller.

While Ruth wasn’t offered the full-time position, she was offered the opportunity to be principal for a day on Monday, April 24.