Faulty hammers leave people in the line of fire

In a classic case of ‘don’t try this at home’, a few popular brands of sledgehammers have been recalled after injuring people in the face.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers, all made by Stanley Black & Decker, have been recalled because the handle of the sledgehammer can break during use, causing the head of the hammer to loosen and detach during use.

Out of the 192 cases reported, two of those resulted in head and face injuries.

If you’re currently in possession of one of these faulty hammers, don’t worry — the company is offering a full refund or replacement. Owners can find more information on the CPSC website.