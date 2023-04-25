This morning around 1100 Mid- Columbia Fire and Rescue and Dallesport Murdock Fire District were dispatched to a structure fire at the in leu site behind ODOT. Chief 24, ENG. 24, Eng. 21, Medic 24, Water Tender 21, and Chief 25 responded from MCF&R and Eng. 635 responded from Dallesport.

Upon arrival we found a pickup, pickup camper, quad and a fifth wheel camper all burning. Engine crews made a quick knock down. There were no injuries reported and a total of 5 puppies were rescued throughout the event.

Pictured here is Firefighter/Paramedic Uriel Barrios bringing the first puppy out to the owners.