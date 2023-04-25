Mile-high meltdown: Southwest passenger lashes out at baby’s cries

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A Southwest Airlines flight had a bit of a disturbance when a passenger started yelling at a baby and it was all captured in a now viral TikTok.

In the video, captured by Mark Grabowski, a man is seen intensely voicing his frustrations about a baby sitting nearby who has been crying.

“We are in a f****** tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you want to talk to me about being f****** okay,” the man asks in the video before a flight attendant reminds him he’s “yelling.”

“So is the baby,” he replied. “Did that m*****f****** pay extra to yell?”

The flight, which was headed to Fort Lauderdale, stopped in Orlando after being stuck in a holding pattern due to bad weather. According to the TikTok, the irate man “refused” to get off of the plane which resulted in the entire flight being “deplaned.”

Towards the end of the video, the man is seen speaking with authorities and Grabowski writes, “He tried to plead his case that he had a right to yell because there [were] two adults with the crying baby and he shouldn’t have been disturbed.”

It’s unclear what consequences the man faced, if any.