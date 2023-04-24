Pennsylvania police lure drug dealers out of hiding with offer of… Doritos?

The New Cumberland Borough Pennsylvania Police Department is offering a unique incentive for drug dealers on 4/20 — a bag of Doritos!

According to ABC affiliate WHTM, the police department will check any “product” that residents bring to the station for free.

“For your troubles you will get a regular size bag of Doritos,” said the department.

For those wanting a bigger bounty, police said they will offer a family size bag of Doritos if someone wants to “turn in your dealer.”

The stunt is to encourage a “benign #420 day,” in reference to the unofficial holiday popular among marijuana smokers. According to Time, April 20 in cannabis culture began in Marin County, California in 1971 when five students would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke marijuana.