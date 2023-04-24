Mayor dumps trash on beach so people have something to clean up

The mayor of Jindo County in South Korea had an ingenious idea to ensure his constituents had something to clean up during International Coastal Cleanup Day — he brought in trash! That’s right, according to Newsweek, Lee Dong-jin had waste styrofoam and other coastal trash brought in for the 600 participants to pick up. Talk about thinking outside the bin!

While some might be quick to criticize the move, Lee insists that it was a necessary measure. He claims that there wasn’t any trash left on the beach for volunteers to collect, so he had to bring some in. And to his credit, he says that all of the trash was removed by the volunteers and none of it ended up in the ocean.

In the end, the event was a success, with volunteers in almost 100 countries taking part in International Coastal Cleanup Day.