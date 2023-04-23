Vazquez scores to lead Cincinnati over Timbers 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sergio Santos had a goal and an assists, Brandon Vazquez also scored a goal and Cincinnati beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 Saturday.

Santos put away an entry played by Álvaro Barreal from the sideline to the corner of the 6-yard box with a diving header that opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Santos played a slow rolling cross in front of the net, where Vazquez scored with a first-timer from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 58th.

Cincinnati (6-1-2) , coming off a 5-1 loss at St. Louis, has won a club-record five consecutive home matches and has just one loss in its last 16 (9-0-6).

Dairon Asprilla scored the only goal for the Timbers (2-5-2).

The Timbers outshot Cincinnati 14-13, with four shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved three shots for Cincinnati. Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Timbers.

Portland scored four goals in a 18-minute span last time out as it rallied to beat the Seattle Sounders 4-1 and snap a six-game winless streak, dating to a season-opening victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Cincinnati hits the road to play the New England Revolution, and Cincinnati travels to take on St. Louis City, on Saturday.