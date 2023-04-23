Increased Reports of Gastrointestinal Illness in Hood River County

Hood River County Health Department has recently received several reports of gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms like abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. As we continue routine case investigation and follow-up, we suspect there is ongoing disease transmission throughout the region. As of now, there is no clear cause of this illness.

The symptoms reported are consistent with norovirus, a virus that spreads easily and is often linked to food preparation. Norovirus spreads through vomit or feces that contaminates food or water. The virus can spread before you start feeling sick and is spreadable to others for two weeks or more after you feel better. It is important to wash your hands with soap and water to prevent disease spread. The health department has provided infection prevention recommendations to all Hood River County restaurants and food processing facilities.

What you can do

If you are sick or have medical questions, please contact your primary medical provider.

Stay home if you are experiencing gastrointestinal issues to limit the spread to others.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap. Hand sanitizer will not prevent the spread of norovirus.

Please visit www.cdc.gov/norovirus for additional information on norovirus symptoms and prevention.

