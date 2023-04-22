Tiny Trespasser: Toddler squeezes through White House fence

Move over, adults — there’s a new White House intruder in town, and he’s barely old enough to walk! A curious toddler managed to sneak his way through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion, earning himself the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders in history, according to USA Today.

Thankfully, the Secret Service Uniformed Division officers were on hand to retrieve the tiny tot and reunite him with his parents. The complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification, but the parents were quickly cleared to continue on their way after being questioned.

While older children and protesters have previously gotten themselves tangled in the iconic barrier, this is the first time a toddler has managed to breach the White House security.