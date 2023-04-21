Teen’s claw machine heist goes wrong

I don’t know about you, but the last time I played a claw machine, I never thought about crawling inside it. Unfortunately, a 13-year-old boy in North Carolina had a different idea and decided to take his chances. Spoiler alert: it didn’t end well.

After stealing a prize, the young troublemaker found himself stuck inside the machine like a clawed-up toy, according to USA Today. Thankfully, a medical team arrived to save the day and unlocked the machine, freeing the boy from his prison. After spending several long minutes inside, the child was treated for unspecified injuries and released.

While his curiosity may have gotten the best of him, the boy will have to find another place to play games. He’s been banned from the park for a whole year for his attempted theft.