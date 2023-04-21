Beach bummer: Car takes a dip after ignoring ‘No Parking’ sign

Looks like someone in Massachusetts didn’t get the memo about “no parking beyond this sign,” and they ended up with a soggy car after parking it on the beach during high tide.

The Duxbury Police Department shared a photo of the partially submerged vehicle on their Facebook page, reminding everyone that it’s not a good idea to park where you’re not supposed to. “We are aware of the vehicle at the west end of the bridge, it will be removed when the tide goes out,” they captioned the post.

Luckily, nobody got hurt during this aquatic parking mishap, and the car was towed away once the tide receded.