Man makes it rain, family feels the pain

Looks like a man in Oregon got a bit too excited about making it rain and ended up showering thousands of dollars on random bystanders from his car — to the tune of $200,000.

According to ABC affiliate KEZI, Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, flung the cash from his vehicle while traveling on the interstate, causing quite the commotion. While some lucky ducks were ecstatic to score some free cash, McCarthy’s family members weren’t so thrilled, as they claim their joint bank accounts were emptied without their consent.

Oregon State Police managed to put a stop to the madness before things got too wild, and they urge anyone who found the cash to return it ASAP.