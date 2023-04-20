Bear-y Thirsty: Bear breaks into car to drink six cases of soda pop

A bear in British Columbia was apparently so thirsty it broke into a car and guzzled down nearly six cases of soda pop.

The owner of the car, a local resident, returned to their vehicle to find the bear had already helped themselves to the sugary beverages inside, according to Coast Reporter. The bear reportedly had a preference for Orange Crush, but didn’t discriminate when it came to other flavors.

But apparently that wasn’t enough because the bear returned the next night. This time the owner’s dog was able to scare it off.