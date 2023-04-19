Tuesday NBA Playoffs

Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series. Booker drilled a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to tie it and scored 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 shooting, helping the Suns push to a 92-87 advantage entering the fourth. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points.

Garland scores 32, Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half, and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory over the Knicks. Garland scored 15 in the second quarter, when Cleveland tightened down defensively and dominated New York. The Cavs forced nine turnovers on the way to opening a 20-point halftime lead. The Cavs pushed their lead to 29 in the fourth. Caris LeVert scored 24 and Donovan Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists for the Cavs. Julius Randle scored 22 and Jalen Brunson added 20 for New York, which will host Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.