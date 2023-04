A drunk man cheated death after falling 19 floors from a high-rise building. The man landed on a parked car, which cushioned his fall and saved his life.

The incident, which was captured on video, shows the man, identified only by his first name Arthur, falling from the building and landing on the car below. Miraculously, he survived the fall, stood up and began singing as he was rushed to the hospital.

Apparently, the man told medics he was drowning his sorrows after being dumped.