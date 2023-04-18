Fatal Crash – HWY 20 – Lincoln County

On Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 9:59 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-20, near milepost 3, in Lincoln County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a white Toyota RAV4, operated by David Eugene Beal Weaverling (70) of Waldport, was eastbound on Hwy-20 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a westbound grey Toyota Tacoma, operated by Summer Rose Lovell (29) of Wilsonville. The operator of the RAV4 (Weaverling) was declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Tacoma (Lovell) was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway was partially closed for five hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

OSP was assisted by Lincoln County SO, Toledo PD, PACWEST Ambulance, Newport Fire, Toledo Fire, and ODOT.