Gramps goes for a joyride: 82-year-old caught driving license-free

Oh boy, folks, we’ve got a real rebel on our hands. Soranews24 reports that an 82-year-old man in Japan was arrested for driving without a license but get this: he claims that he had a license over 60 years ago.

According to reports, the man was stopped by police for driving without wearing a seatbelt. When the officers asked for his license, he admitted that he didn’t have one. That’s when he dropped the bombshell about his license from the 60s.

“My license was revoked around the time I was 20, and I haven’t gotten a new one since,” the man admitted.

Unsurprisingly, after the admission, the man was arrested on the spot.