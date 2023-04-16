Man breaks two Guinness World Records with four-finger pushups

Move over, ordinary pushups! A Chinese student has just set a new Guinness World Record for doing the most four-finger pushups in one minute with a clap in-between each one, with a whopping 22 pushups.

Zhang Yuxuan, 21, said he started training his body with weights and pushups at the age of 13, and he started doing finger pushups as a junior high student after seeing the exercise being performed in kung fu movies.

After securing this record, Yuxuan told Guinness World Records he’s coming after some others.

“I think I have the ability to challenge records for one-hour push ups, three-hour plank, fingertip push ups with weights, handstand walking, and sit ups. Next, I will prepare for these record applications and train seriously, so please look forward to it,” he said.