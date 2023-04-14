Suspicious Sound heard at The Dalles High School

This morning, The City of The Dalles Police Department assisted our administrators at The Dalles High School in ensuring the safety of students and staff after students reported hearing a suspicious sound near one of our bathrooms. Officers and staff determined that there was no threat and that the school remained safe. Officers stayed in the school for a short time to ensure the safety of everyone present. The school day was not interrupted and continues to operate normally.

We greatly appreciate the students who made the initial report and always encourage students to bring forward any safety concerns. A critical piece of maintaining safe schools is to “see something, hear something, say something”.

Feel free to contact TDHS directly if you have any questions or concerns.