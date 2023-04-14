Person trapped in art installation rescued — then hit with a charge

Fire crews in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada recently rescued a person who was trapped inside the Talus Dome art installation — then he was charged with one count of mischief, according to CTV News.

The Talus Dome is a collection of 1,000 stainless steel spheres that resemble a pile of rocks and is the work of artist Richard Tosczak. Well, that installation did end up with a bit of damage after Edmonton Fire Rescue Services needed to use the jaws of life, a saw, and other heavy rescue equipment to make a path for the man to escape. The man also caused damage by climbing on the structure.

He was charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 and released.