Neighborly feud ends in tragic chicken chaos

A man in China’s Yunnan province allegedly scared 1,100 chickens to death during a feud with his neighbor, which landed him six months behind bars and one year of probation, according to China Daily.

The accused, identified only as Gu, reportedly snuck onto his neighbor Zhong‘s property and shined a flashlight on his chickens, causing them to panic and flee into a corner, leaving 500 dead from being trampled in the commotion.

Gu was apprehended and ordered to compensate Zhong with 3,000 yuan, about $435, for the loss, however, that did not deter him from striking again. He returned to the property a second time causing 640 more chickens to die in the same way.

A court ruled that Gu intentionally caused loss to Zhong and was convicted of intentionally destroying property. Gu did show remorse for his behavior, which resulted in the six month imprisonment with one year probation sentencing.