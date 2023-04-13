Money-hungry grandma goes on a bank robbery spree

An elderly woman, 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch, has been charged with stealing from a bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Witnesses said Gooch, dressed in all gray with plastic gloves, a black N95 mask, and black sunglasses, passed a note to the teller demanding $13,000 in small bills, the Kansas City Star reports. She allegedly told the teller not to count the money and to “just give it to her.”

Surveillance footage captured Gooch banging on the counter and urging the teller to hurry up with the cash. After being given the money, Gooch was seen leaving the bank in a Buick Enclave with a handicap registration number on display. Police were able to locate her vehicle and stopped her in a nearby parking lot.

Prosecutors claim that Gooch smelled strongly of alcohol, and police found a large amount of cash in small bills on the floorboard of her vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution.

This wasn’t Gooch’s first rodeo, though. Her first conviction came out of California in 1977, and more recently, the robbery of a Lee’s Summit bank in 2020.

Gooch remains in Cass County Jail, with bail set at $25,000.