Florida man’s naked and greasy escapades: Breaking and entering, pool-hopping, and oil

In the latest edition of “Florida Man Strikes Again”, a naked and greased-up gentleman has been accused of breaking into not one, but TWO homes and taking a dip in someone else’s pool.

According to reports by ClickOrlando.com, the incident took place in the town of Palm Bay, which is located on the state’s east coast. Police were called to the scene by a resident who claimed that a naked man had broken into their home and was swimming in their pool. Upon arriving, the officers found the suspect, who was still naked and covered in grease, peppermint oil and blood.

Authorities believe the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman, was under the influence of an unknown substance or substances. It took four deputies to get custody of him.

Tokman was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.