May the (police) Force be with you: Boston Transit Police encounter “Boba Fett”

In a scene straight out of Star Wars, Boston Transit Police responded to a report of a person armed with a rifle, only to discover that it was a man dressed like the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett from the film and television franchise. The rifle was actually a replica version of Fett’s EE-3 carbine blaster.

No doubt relieved that they were not facing down a real-life Mandalorian, MBTA Transit Police took to Twitter to share the discovery with the world.

Alongside a photo of the man in costume, they explained the situation and added, “Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe.”

Not coincidentally, the Anime Boston expo was taking place over the weekend, and that’s likely where the cosplaying commuter was headed.