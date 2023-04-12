FBI warns against trusting free phone charging stations

There’s a hookup euphemism “any port in a storm,” and while that’s certainly not advisable when it comes to intimate situations, it’s bad for your cybersecurity, too.

The FBI has issued a warning against plugging into public charging stations for your digital devices. “Bad actors” have found a way to load your phone with all sorts of nasty stuff, the bureau warns.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers,” cautions the FBI’s Denver Twitter account. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

Instead, “carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet,” its experts recommend.

Although it doesn’t say so, same goes for using a thumb drive someone may have “forgotten” — in the past, other countries’ spies have deliberately left them behind to be plugged in by unsuspecting people.

But in short, don’t go sticking your cord into any old slot you find. It’s not worth the few moments of charge.