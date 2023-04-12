Adulting: 56% of people say they lost their sense of fun by 27

If you’ve ever glanced at your stuffed email inbox or the pile of bills on your desk and wished you could stop adulting, you’re not alone.

A new survey out of the U.K. of 2,000 adults revealed 56% say they lost their sense of fun by 27 years old — and they’d just love to be able to be a kid again. Twenty-six percent said they wished they hadn’t taken childhood for granted, with respondents saying 9 years old was the ideal kid age.

The survey, which was commissioned by Tropicana, revealed the number one thing from their past that they miss as an adult is school holidays. A close second was “waking up without a care in the world”; third place was not having any “life admin” work — bills, laundry and other have-to-dos.

The fourth most common thing the respondents missed was having somebody cook for them, and rounding out the top five was having someone take care of them when they feel sick.

Whereas 35% reported waking up happy, playful (22%) and optimistic (21%) when they were kids, 42% of the adults polled now say they wake up tired; 24% say they’re stressed when they wake up; and 21% say they’re anxious when they start the day.

That said, 56% have tried to act like a kid again, with 41% admitting to taking naps, 38% going to an arcade and 33% saying they’ve colored as adults, all to try to regain some of that happiness.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.