Starbucks’ new drinks have an unexpected explosive side effect

Starbucks is giving some people a new meaning to the term “bottoms up” with their new olive-oil drinks.

The coffee chain has slowly been introducing Oleato, their new line of olive-oil infused drinks, and now those who have tried are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“Have you tried them? I’m wondering how many people are going to have happen to them what a few happened to our team,” one Redditor wrote, adding, “half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up… Needing to use the restroom, if ya know what I mean.”

Another Redditor noted “caffeine is a stimulant for your bowels and oil a relaxant.”

A third chimed, “It’s like they intentionally want people to blow up their bathrooms.”

However, it wasn’t all bad. Some didn’t experience this side effect at all.

“I tried all 3 and loved all of them. Had no problems whatsoever,” one commenter shared, while another said, “They sound delicious. Maybe you all are just sad and constipated.”