Australian mayor threatens to sue ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence may not be that intelligent after all.

Australian mayor Brian Hood is threatening to take legal action against OpenAI, the company that owns the chatbot Chat GPT, for defamation after it provided false information about him, the BBC reports.

The chatbot apparently claimed that Hood was imprisoned for bribery while working for a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia. The truth, however, is that Hood was a whistleblower and was never charged with a crime.

OpenAI has 28 days to respond to the concerns notice. After that, Hood could decide to take the company to court.