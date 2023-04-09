Word to the wise: Don’t steal school buses and strip naked while running away from cops

A strange situation spanning several counties in Pennsylvania happened early Tuesday morning after a man stole a bus, put a dead deer inside, led police on a chase, and stripped nude before getting arrested.

KATV reports that, according to Carroll Township Police Department, shortly after authorities received a call to keep an eye out for stolen bus, they spotted it with 24-year-old Tony Saunders behind the wheel.

Officers say the bus pulled over near the PA Turnpike but shortly after pulled away, starting a chase with police. Saunders then drove the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood, where he exited the bus and ran from police.

Officers say as Saunders ran, he stripped off his clothes until he was fully naked, running through numerous parking lots and busy traffic areas. Police say Saunders was then arrested nude and later admitted to taking the bus earlier Tuesday morning after crashing a BMW vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Saunders also admitted to placing a dead deer inside the bus and was attempting to drive it to his home to use as fertilizer for his garden.

Saunders is currently being held at the York County Prison for fleeing an officer, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.