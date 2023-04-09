Testy owl turns on its rescuer

Once again proving that no good deed goes unpunished, a woman rescued an owl, only to be attacked by the bird of prey.

The Assateague National Seashore Park Service reports an unnamed couple was traveling on a Berlin, Maryland road when they noticed the owl, which they assumed had been hit by a car, according to WBOC.

The couple stopped and placed the injured bird in their car and took it to the Assateague National Seashore, figuring the Park Rangers there could assist, although it wasn’t a wildlife rescue. When the woman went to pick the owl up again, it apparently latched its talons into her arms and refused to let go.

According to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, Great Horned Owls, can have a grip strength of over 500 psi with talons up to three inches long.

Luckily, a park ranger found fabric nearby and covered the bird to calm it. The tactic apparently worked, and the owl eased its grip on the woman enough for her to escape.

The woman was reportedly treated at the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The owl was transported to the Tristate Bird Rescue in Newark, Delaware.