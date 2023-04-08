Ford discontinuing AM radios in its new cars

If you’re a fan of AM Gold, and you’re in the market for a new car, take note: Ford has decided to discontinue the radio band from its 2024 models.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, the automaker noted, “We are transitioning from AM radio for most new and updated 2024 models. A majority of U.S. AM stations, as well as a number of countries and automakers globally, are modernizing radio — by offering internet streaming through mobile apps, FM, digital and satellite radio options.”

The statement continues, “Ford will continue to offer these alternatives for customers to hear their favorite AM radio music, news and podcasts as we remove amplitude modulation — the definition of AM in this case — from most new and updated models we bring to market.”