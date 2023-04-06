Survey shows average sports fanatic would shell out more than $760 to see their team play

There are sports fans and then there are sports fans, according to a new survey, which shows that the average die-hard baseball fan would spend $762.20 and travel nearly six hours just to root, root, root for their home team.

Fifty-two percent say they have a favorite team, and the same percentage say they never miss a game.

That said, 42% who have a favorite team say they’ll watch any game no matter who is playing.

The survey was commissioned by Visit Anaheim and showed just how far some people are willing to go: For example, 45% of the 2,000 self-described fanatics have left the country to see their team compete, while 35% have based a vacation on seeing their faves play when they get to that location.

Their poor spouses.

That same percentage copped to taking a completely unplanned trip to catch their team elsewhere; gotta put that “away” jersey on some time.

One respondent said he missed his best friend’s wedding to catch a key game, while another traveled some 10 hours to do so.

Another respondent said they braved a two-hour drive, three flights and a train ride to watch an MLB All-Star game in person.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, to learn 44% of those polled say they’ve got a trip already planned this year to see their team in action someplace new.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.