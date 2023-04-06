Man almost misses out on $260K lottery

A Michigan man almost missed out on a major payday to the tune of over $250,000. How?

According to The Michigan Lottery, the 62-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, didn’t believe it was real that he’d won.

“I got a letter in the mail from the lottery informing me that they had been trying to reach me regarding a $261,935 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize I had won,” the player said. “I freaked out when I saw how much I’d won, but I was a little hesitant on if it was real.”

After doing some research, the anonymous winner noticed they had missed emails and phone calls regarding the prize and then realized that they had just one day to left to claim the cash.

“I called the lottery right away and got my paperwork in so that I wouldn’t miss out on the prize. I am so relieved I received the letter and was able to claim my winnings,” he said.