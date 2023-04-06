Homicide in The Dalles, suspect arrested

On 04/05/2023 at about 11:44 PM The Dalles Police Department responded to a 911 call in The Dalles, Oregon. A victim was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center where the victim was pronounced deceased. A suspect has been arrested for murder in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. That suspect was lodged at NORCOR. There are no other suspects wanted in connection with this case.

This is an active investigation therefore the location of the homicide and the suspects name are being withheld at this time. The Dalles Police Department will provide more information when it is appropriate.

Columbia Gorge Major Crimes team, which consists of The Dalles Police Department, Hood River Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River County Sheriffs Office, Sherman County Sheriffs Office, and the Oregon State Police, was activated. Questions regarding criminal charges should be directed to District Attorney Matt Ellis at the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office.