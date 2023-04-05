Two People Found Deceased in their East Salem Home

On March 30, 2023, at about 1:00pm, Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a male and female found deceased inside their residence. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit responded, and Detectives are handling the investigation in conjunction with the Marion County Medical Examiners Office as well as the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. The two people found deceased were identified as husband and wife, Kali Roque and Juan Roque-Delaguarda, both 37 years of age.

This death investigation is still open and active and once it is completed will be sent to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review. We have no further information which is prepared to be released at this time.

###