Pursuit ends in Officer Involved Shooting- Morrow County

On April 4, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Morrow County Sheriff’s Office attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 730. The vehicle attempted to elude the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy into the City of Boardman. The vehicle pursuit continued through the residential areas of Boardman before crashing.

During the incident, a Boardman Police Department officer fired his duty weapon and hit the eluding vehicle.

Oregon State Police were able to finally force the vehicle to stop and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Gregory Ryan Salverda (52) of Boardman, Oregon, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition. There is no further danger to the public.

Per department policy and in accordance with SB 111, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Morrow/Umatilla County Major Crime Team.

Assisting agencies consisted of the Oregon State Police, Boardman Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, and Morrow County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Police Crime lab.