Poll says nearly half of Americans don’t take all their paid time off

If you feel like you need a vacation, you’re right: A new Pew Research poll shows that 46% of American workers take less time off than they’re actually allowed.

Some companies, including Microsoft, are trying to lure — or retain — employees with unlimited time off policies, but the data shows many workers just ain’t buying it.

The survey of more than 5,900 employees showed why: 49% say they feel if they did, they’d fall behind at work; 19%, especially workers under 50, said they felt it would hurt their careers.

Twelve percent of those polled said their managers actively discourage them from getting away.

And 52% just felt they don’t need all that time off, certainly differing from our European counterparts.

Additionally, lower-income employees were more likely to feel they’d be penalized for taking all of their allotted time — and higher-paid people were more afraid of sloughing their workload onto their colleagues.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.