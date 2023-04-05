Noodles for breakfast? Cup Noodles introduces new breakfast-flavored cup

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Cup Noodles is bringing you their version of the meal with their new “Cup Noodles Breakfast.”

The limited-time item, which was made available in 3,00 Walmart stores “delivers the full American breakfast experience in noodle form,” per the description.

“These shelf-stable ramen noodles are covered in a sweet & savory sauce that tastes like a warm stack of pancakes coated in melted butter and delicious maple syrup,” the description continues. “It also comes loaded with 8 grams of protein from real scrambled egg and sausage pieces to fill you up for the most important meal of the day!”