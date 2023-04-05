Lemme take a selfie: Artist uses AI to recreate what historical figures would have posted to social media

While the words of historical figures are enshrined in books, and their images captured in numerous paintings and sculptures, what would they have done for the ‘Gram?

English film editor Duncan Thomsen, 53, tried to figure out exactly that by using AI to depict historical figures taking selfies.

Sure enough, he’s got Jesus and His Apostles mugging for a groupie at the Last Supper; Cleopatra and her court throwing up peace signs in her palace; and a victorious Queen Elizabeth I with her smiling army at the 1415 Battle of Agincourt.

Napoleon and his army got in on the action, too, in a chipper snap clearly “taken” before the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Even some cavemen and women are shown on a quest for likes.

Thomsen used a program called Midjourney to take viewers on a journey through time. “This technology could be used in schools as a new way of teaching and engaging kids with world history – it’s like time traveling without a time machine,” he tells the news service SWNS.