Hello, we are asking for your help in identifying these suspects who stole a vehicle in the early morning hours on April 4th. The suspects were driving a silver 1996-1999 Ford Taurus. They stole a blue 1998 Honda CRV with the Oregon plates of 035 GPG. If you have any information, please call Officer Miller at the Hood River City Police Department at 541 387-5256 or email i.miller@cityofhoodriver.gov.

Photos courtesy of the Hood River City Police Department Facebook page: