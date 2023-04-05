Hernández, Pollock both homer twice as Mariners rout Angels

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers, combining to drive in nine runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2. Luis Castillo turned in a second straight strong outing. He allowed two hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. Castillo has permitted three hits with 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 scoreless innings over two starts. Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez to put the Mariners up 6-0. Pollock’s two-run homers came in the fifth and seventh.