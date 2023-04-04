Free drinks courtesy of the police, yes really

Wanna drink free for five hours? Well, if you live in Nebraska that’s something you can do once a year.

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center put out an ad looking for people to “donate your livers for a good cause.”

“Drink for 5 hours FREE then perform field sobriety tests for new law enforcement officers at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

All that participants needed to do was send an email with their information including their drink of choice.

An update of the post states that they are no longer accepting applications for the tests which are set to take place next month. But hey, there’s always next year.