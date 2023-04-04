Chirp, chirp: Are you happy to see me or are you smuggling baby birds?

A passenger at Miami International Airport allegedly tried to smuggle some bird eggs into the country recently — and he might have gotten away with it, if one of the eggs hadn’t hatched in the process.

Szu Ta Wu was on Taca Airlines flight from Nicaragua and had almost made it through the Customs and Border Protection checkpoints when an agent heard a “squeaking or chirping sound coming from [his] carry-on suitcase,” according to federal court documents, per Miami New Times.

When a Customs agent investigated further, he found eggs and a baby bird. In total, Wu admitted to having 29 eggs in his luggage. U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers concluded that eight of the eggs had hatched or were in the process of hatching.

Investigators believe the eggs were smuggled as part of the exotic animal trade, which is a lucrative business.

Wu was detained and charged with smuggling goods into the U.S.