Carjackers would have gotten away with it…if they knew how to drive a stick

Two Maryland teens attempted a carjacking and they would have gotten away with it… if they knew how to drive a stick shift.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged for a carjacking that took place over the weekend. According to the Montgomery Country Department of Police, the duo ran up on an adult male victim who had just finished pumping gas and was trying to enter his vehicle. The teens then “forced the door open, grabbed ahold of the victim and demanded his keys.” After the juveniles entered the vehicle, they attempted to drive away, but after realizing they couldn’t drive a manual transmission, they took off on foot.

The teens were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The two are being held without bond and charged as adults with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking.