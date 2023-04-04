Boaty McBoatface fans, get ready: New York City wants suggestions for new Governor’s Island ferry

Because they haven’t learned their lesson from countless other examples from all over the world, officials in New York City are asking for suggestions from the public to name its new ferry for Governor’s Island.

The first hybrid/electric vessel to be put into service shuttling passengers from Manhattan to the 172-acre island, which is 800 yards from Lower Manhattan, will hit the water in summer 2024 — but it needs a name, first.

With that in mind, Mayor Eric Adams and the Trust for Governors Island are taking votes via a special website, letting all New Yorkers have their say from March 29 through May 25.

Suggestions will be narrowed down to three finalists, with the Governors Island Community Advisory Council making the final decision.

The winning name will be revealed this summer.

If the contest sounds familiar, it should — although it has happened many times since, in 2016 the U.K. asked the public for suggestions for its newest polar research vessel.

In a cheeky comment that placed him in the Trolling Hall of Fame, BBC radio presenter James Hand sarcastically suggested “Boaty McBoatface,” and it soon won the poll.

However, officials denied the will of the people, and the vessel was later christenedRoyal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the conservationist and nature broadcaster.