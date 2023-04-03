Here’s why you should maybe invest in an Apple AirTag

A traveler was reunited with his missing luggage recently thanks to an Apple AirTag he had inside the bag.

Jameel Reid told Good Morning America he had the small location tracking device “in my luggage because I just knew that I’d probably need it one day — and luckily it finally came to good use.”

He couldn’t find his silver roller bag, which he said “had about $3,000 worth of stuff in here,” at baggage claim after he flew standby from Los Angeles to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

When Reid checked the bag’s location on his phone, he realized someone else had it.

“I pulled out my phone and it was showing that it was at Grady Memorial Hospital,” he recalled. He continued to track it, and a couple of days later Reid saw the bag move near the airport.

Reid decided to report his luggage as lost to the police, according to a February 20 police report obtained by ABC News.

He was able to pinpoint for police exactly where the missing bag was. The suspect who had allegedly taken the luggage was arrested by police.

The responding officers said the suspect allegedly had an additional suitcase and was wearing a pair of Reid’s socks. The rest of Reid’s belongings were safely returned, which included Jordan sneakers, a VR headset and other clothes.

This isn’t the first time people have been reunited with their luggage thanks to the small Bluetooth-enabled trackers.

The device, which is about the size of a quarter, uses Bluetooth to connect to the user’s phone. If, for example, it stays behind in California while the owner is traveling to New York, Apple says it then uses signals from other iPhones around it to tell you where it is.