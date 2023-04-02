Man arrested for urinating in public water supply

We don’t think the judge in this case will buy “When you gotta go, you gotta go” as an excuse for this one…

ABC-affiliate WBRZ reports a 57-year-old Louisiana man, named Michael Mastin, was arrested for urinating into the public water supply. The incident happened at a water plant in Donaldsonville and was caught on camera.

Basically, Mastin walked up to the surveillance camera by a water tank and moved it so it only captured the upper half of his body. He then walked to the platform that overlooks the water and stood there for about 90 seconds. The footage then sees him return to the camera and adjust it back to its original place.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Mastin and charged him with two counts of contaminating water supplies and two counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure.

He was also fired.

Ascension President Clint Cointment said the incident involving Mastin did not pose a threat to the general public and the water quality is okay. “At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” he said in a statement.