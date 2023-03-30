Hit a cow, collect $1.3 million

Who knew hitting a cow on an interstate would be so lucrative? One guy who collided with a cow was awarded over 1 million bucks.

ABC affiliate WTNH reports ﻿Stefan Lapkowski was driving on Interstate 395 in Montville, Connecticut, when he hit a roaming cow. The bovine was said to have broken through a fence and bolted onto the highway.

Lapkowski was treated by — get this — Dr. Hamburger. Not only that, when suing for damages, a prospective jury member with the last name Burger was released “for personal reasons.”

Lapkowski sued for lost wages and medical bills; he claims the incident left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. In the end, he was awarded $1.3 million.

The defendant in the case appealed the settlement, noting the jury spent less than an hour deliberating. They wrote in their request filing that the million-dollar settlement “of noneconomic damages is not supported by the evidence” and accused the jury of being potentially corrupted or prejudiced.